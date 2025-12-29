Bengal CM Mamata lays foundation stone for Durga Angan at New Town

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday laid the foundation stone of ‘Durga Angan’, a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, saying the project is being developed to honour UNESCO’s recognition of the festival as a cultural heritage.

"I respect all religions and participate in their festivals because I believe faith belongs to individuals, but festivals belong to everyone," Banerjee said on the occasion.

The Rs 261.99 crore project will come up near Eco Park at New Town here on a 17.28-acre plot.

"UNESCO has recognised our greatest festival, Durga Puja, as a cultural heritage. To honour that recognition, this Durga Angan is being created," she said explaining the purpose behind the project.

The CM outlined the scale and features of the project. The Durga Angan will be built on 17.28 acres near Eco Park, with a 20-foot-wide road encircling the complex.

The site will be capable of accommodating up to one lakh devotees daily, while the central courtyard will have seating for 1,000 devotees at a time, she elaborated.

The complex will house 108 idols of deities and 64 lion statues and will remain open 365 days a year for worship, the Bengal CM said.

"Separate pavilions for Lakshmi and Saraswati, dedicated prasad preparation areas, and spaces for cultural performances will be constructed. Shops within the temple premises are expected to create employment opportunities. The project cost has been estimated at Rs 261.99 crore, with funding support from the state government," she said.

The entire project is being implemented under the supervision of HIDCO.

Banerjee said the Durga Angan will span nearly two lakh square feet, adding, "It has been designed on such a scale that nearly one lakh people can sit within the temple courtyard itself." She noted that the complex will feature green, open spaces, surrounded by a 20-foot-wide circumambulatory path, supported by 1,008 pillars.

"The height of the main sanctum will be 54 metres, with additional structures such as the Singha Dwar and other mandaps.

"The design will rely on natural light and ventilation," she said.

The CM also explained the expansion of the project area.

"When I first saw the site, it was 12.6 acres. But I felt that if Durga Angan is being built, it should be grand and well-planned. It is now being developed on nearly 18 acres," she said, adding that the location was chosen for its strong connectivity and ease of access from the airport.

She described the Durga Angan as a confluence of culture and spirituality.

Referring to funding, Banerjee said that donations received by the Durga Temple Trust have already covered the cost of creating the idol of the goddess, while remaining expenses will be met by HIDCO.

Drawing parallels with other religious infrastructure projects, she said Rs 130 crore had been spent on developing the Kalighat temple as a tourist destination, and highlighted government expenditure at Kapil Muni Ashram and the Gangasagar Mela.

She also reiterated her criticism of the Centre for not building a bridge at Gangasagar despite years of requests.

"We are now building it ourselves. Once the foundation stone is laid on January 5, work will begin," she said.

The CM said the initiative would create extensive employment in the cultural sector, with shops and stalls offering artisans opportunities to showcase and sell their crafts.

Noting that Durga Puja has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, she said the project would highlight West Bengal’s art, culture and unity in diversity.

Drawing a comparison, Banerjee said that several hotels and shops came up in Digha after the Jagannath temple was built there.

She added that during her tenure as Railway Minister, the Digha rail line and the Eklakhi–Balurghat rail line were constructed, and funds for projects were left in place before she demitted office.

"Had I remained, the work (Metro projects) would have been completed in two years; instead, it has been delayed for 10–15 years," she said.

Responsibility for Jagannath Dham has been entrusted to the same agency that developed the project. PTI SCH MNB