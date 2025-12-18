Bengal CM Mamata orders probe into New Town fire that left over 100 families homeless

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials to carry out a thorough investigation into the devastating fire at New Town in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district that left over 100 families homeless, a senior bureaucrat said.

The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday evening, destroyed around 80 huts at Ghuni, leaving more than a hundred families homeless, many of whom have taken shelter in relief camps, a fire department official said.

Following the incident, the Banerjee called Fire Minister Sujit Bose to enquire about the situation and ordered a comprehensive probe into the causes and impact of the fire, the official said.

"I have asked for a full investigation into this tragedy. Our priority is to ensure that the affected families are provided immediate relief and support," a senior official told PTI, quoting the CM as saying.

On Thursday morning, senior officials inspected various areas of the Ghuni settlement and spoke with affected residents.

"We are trying to understand the situation from the ground. The administration will stand by the people in every possible way," the official told reporters.

The district administration also assured the affected residents that all possible support will be provided.

"We will expedite the replacement of lost documents and provide relief to all affected families as quickly as possible," he said.

Local administration said that at least 300 families were affected in the fire, losing their homes and, in many cases, all personal documents.

The fire, which broke out behind New Town Eco Park, engulfed around 70-80 huts made of bamboo and tarpaulin in the densely populated settlement under Rajarhat's Jyangra-Hatiara 2 gram panchayat, the fire department official told PTI.

Explosions from gas cylinders in nearby huts further intensified the blaze, he said. PTI SCH MNB