Bengal CM Mamata to chair state review meeting at Nabanna on Monday

Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) The West Bengal government will hold a state administrative review meeting under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Monday to assess infrastructure projects and citizen-centric services, particularly in rural areas, an official said.

"Regular review and monitoring is critical to have sustainable impact and in this connection, a state administrative review meeting is scheduled on September 9, 2024 at 1PM at Nabanna," chief secretary Manoj Pant said in a memorandum issued from the secretariat on Saturday.

"Due to Parliament elections, during March to June, byelections in some districts in June-July 2024, and restrictions due to the Model Code of Conduct, the implementation of various important projects and programmes of many public services could not progress at the desired pace," it said.

"Further, some of the districts were also affected by natural disasters during this period. It is important that the momentum lost during the period of more than four months is overcome through activation in the implementation of projects and programmes and is regained without any further delay," it added.

The memorandum also emphasised that all officials and employees in state government establishments, including parastatals and grants-in-aid institutions, must now focus diligently on their assigned tasks.

They are expected to carry out their duties with heightened devotion, sincerity, and earnestness during office hours, it said, adding that any unauthorised absenteeism or failure to perform official duties sincerely will be regarded as a violation of service conduct rules.