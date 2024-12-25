Bengal CM Mamata wishes people on Christmas, participates in midnight mass

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Christmas was a celebration of hope, love and togetherness and wished the people on the festival.

Banerjee, who participated at a midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in the central part of the city's Burrabazar area, also said that Christmas melts all differences and bring people together with a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

"Christmas is a celebration of hope, love, and togetherness. In this magical season, all differences fade away as we come together to embrace the spirit of unity and brotherhood," Banerjee posted on X.

"It's a time to forgive, to give freely, and to remind ourselves that even the smallest acts of kindness can light up someone's world. As we gather with our loved ones, let us also reach out to those who may feel alone or forgotten. Let the joy of Christmas touch every corner. Wishing each one of you Merry Christmas!" she added.

She was accompanied by Archbishop of Calcutta, Most Rev Thomas D'Souza, DGP Rajeev Kumar, and City Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.

"I offered my prayers for the health, happiness, and well-being of one and all. This is a time to celebrate togetherness, spread joy, and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one. May this season inspire us to embrace the values of kindness, forgiveness, and compassion, lighting up lives far and wide," she added in her post. PTI SCH VN VN