Bengal CM Mamata wishes people on eve of Eid-ul-Adha

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wished the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

"Eid Mubarak! My heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha," Banerjee posted on X.

Eid ul-Adha, also called Bakrid, is the second of the two main festivals in Islam, alongside Eid al-Fitr. The festival celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

The crescent moon, sighted in Saudi Arabia on May 27, set the celebrations for June 6.