Bengal CM Mamata wishes SRK on his 60th birthday

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday midnight extended birthday greetings to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, referring to him as her "brother." In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "A Very Happy Birthday to my brother Shah Rukh Khan! May you continue to enrich Indian cinema with your remarkable talent and charisma." The Trinamool Congress supremo shares a warm rapport with the actor, who is also the brand ambassador of West Bengal and a regular presence at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Khan, one of India's most celebrated film icons, turned 60 on Sunday. PTI SCH MPL MPL