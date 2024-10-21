Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi over revised prices of essential medicines

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) In the backdrop of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) hiking the prices of eight essential drugs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the relevant ministry to promptly reconsider this decision.

In a two-page letter, Banerjee emphasised that "the welfare of the citizens is of paramount importance," stressing the need for all stakeholders to align their policies to reflect this commitment.

"I urge upon your kind office to issue directions to the concerned ministry to immediately reconsider the decision on the price escalation in the overall interest of the health and wellbeing of the common people," Banerjee wrote to Modi.

"Perhaps, our aim ought to be preserving a balanced approach that respects both commercial viability and the citizen's right to affordable healthcare. The welfare of the citizens is of paramount importance, and it is critical that all the stakeholders align the policies to reflect this commitment. Looking forward to your urgent and kind consideration," she added.

The NPPA is responsible for ensuring the availability of essential drugs at affordable prices while maintaining access to these medicines. It is a government regulatory agency that oversees the pricing of pharmaceutical drugs in the country.

The authority recently approved a 50 per cent hike in the ceiling prices of 11 scheduled formulations of eight drugs, most of which are low-cost and commonly used for treating asthma, glaucoma, thalassemia, tuberculosis, and mental health disorders. PTI SCH MNB