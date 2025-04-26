Bengal CM offers Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of Pahalgam, Udhampur attack victims from state

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the three persons from the state killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and to the next of kin of the Army havilder killed in Udhampur encounter.

She added that the state government would also offer a job to the wife of Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh from Tehatta in Nadia district.

Banerjee said the state government would provide Rs 10,000 pension to the father of Bitan Adhikari, one of the Pahalgam victims.

"A monthly pension of Rs 10,000 will be provided to Adhikari's father. The Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family will be divided equally, with Rs 5 lakh going to his wife and Rs 5 lakh to his parents," she said.