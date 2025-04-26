Bengal CM offers Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of Pahalgam, Udhampur victims from state

Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the three persons from the state killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and to the next of kin of the Army havildar who died in the Udhampur encounter.

She said the state government would also offer a job to the wife of Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh from Tehatta in Nadia district.

Banerjee added that the state government would provide Rs 10,000 pension to the father of Bitan Adhikari, one of the Pahalgam victims.

"Three tourists from our state were killed in the terrorist attack in Kashmir, and one army personnel was killed during an encounter. I am sure the Centre would announce some compensation for the victims' families. We will give the four families Rs 10 lakh each," Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

"A monthly pension of Rs 10,000 will be provided to Adhikari's father. The Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family will be divided equally, with Rs 5 lakh going to his wife and Rs 5 lakh to his parents," she added.

"I spoke with the parents of Adhikari. They are elderly and was depended on their son for medicines. A Swasthya Sathi card will also be issued in the name of Bitan’s father, I’ve told the local councillor," she said.

His children are studying in an Army school. I have spoken to his wife. We can arrange schools here for the two children if the family wishes to relocate," she added. PTI SCH MNB