Bengal CM should resign or President’s Rule be imposed: UP minister

Hardoi (UP): Uttar Pradesh Minister Nitin Agarwal on Sunday expressed serious concern over the communal violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also said that in the absence of appropriate action from the state government, President's Rule should be imposed.

Talking to reporters in Hardoi, where he was attending a programme on “One Nation, One Election” as the chief guest, Minister of State for Excise Agarwal said, “The situation in Murshidabad is extremely worrisome. People are being killed, looted and forced to flee.

Even children are not being spared. Despite all this, the chief minister has remained silent.” Accusing Banerjee of doing appeasement politics, the minister said, “The chief minister’s silence shows how far she has gone in her appeasement. Instead of taking action, the state government is indulging in blame games.

Her irresponsible behaviour and statements show she is more concerned about her vote bank than the safety of citizens.” Agarwal further said, “In such a situation, Mamata Banerjee should resign immediately. If she doesn’t, the Centre must impose the President’s Rule in West Bengal.” Reiterating his government’s commitment to the rule of law, the minister said, “We work within the boundaries of law, but there are some elements who only understand the language of force. Such people need to be dealt with strictly, even if it means using the force when necessary.”