Bengal CM to felicitate 95 fishermen released from Bangladeshi jail in Sagar Island on Monday

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will be visiting Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Monday to oversee the preparedness for the annual Gangasagar Mela, will felicitate 95 fishermen from the state, who were recently released from a prison in neighbouring Bangladesh, an official said.

There is a high probability that the fishermen, who were arrested between October and November last year for intruding into Bangladesh's waters, will be given some compensation by the chief minister during the felicitation programme, he said.

"The chief minister will felicitate the fishermen who have been released by the Bangladesh government. Most of them are from Kakdwip while a couple is from Namkhana in the district," the official told PTI.

The district administration has already taken all initiatives and the stage has been set near the helipad in Sagar Island.

The 95 fishermen were brought to Sagar Island on Sunday evening, he added.

Banerjee is expected to pay a visit to the Bharat Sevashram Sangha there and offer puja at the Kapil Muni Temple. PTI SCH ACD BDC