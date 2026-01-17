Bengal CM urges CJI Kant to protect Constitution, judiciary, democracy

Jalpaiguri, Jan 17 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to protect the country's Constitution, democracy and judiciary.

Banerjee, speaking at a programme to inaugurate a building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, also called on Justice Kant to protect people of the country from being wrongly targeted by "agencies".

"Please protect the Constitution, democracy, judiciary, history and geography of the country from disaster,” she said, without elaborating.

“You (the CJI) are the guardian of our Constitution, we are under your legal guardianship. Please protect the people," Banerjee said.

Justice Kant was also present at the programme.

"These days, there is a trend of media trials before disposal of cases; this must stop, too," Banerjee added. PTI SCH RBT