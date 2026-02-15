Bengal: Coach of empty passenger train catches fire, none injured

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) A coach of an empty passenger train caught fire at Katwa railway station in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district early on Sunday, an Eastern Railway official said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Fire officials said the blaze was reported around 4.30 am in a compartment of the Katwa-Azimganj passenger train standing on platform number two and was brought under control by fire tenders after 30 minutes.

Passengers at the station noticed flames engulfing the coach, triggering a brief commotion on the platform.

Railway staffers promptly detached the affected coach to prevent the fire from spreading, the ER official said.

He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire. PTI BSM ACD