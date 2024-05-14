Bengal 'coal scam': Key accused Anup Majhi surrenders before court in Asansol

Kolkata: Anup Majhi, one of the prime suspects in an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam in West Bengal, surrendered before a CBI court in Asansol on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Majhi alias Lala had been absconding for some time, he said.

“He surrendered before a special court in Asansol this morning,” the CBI official told PTI.

The alleged scam pertains to mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Majhi on condition that he would cooperate in the investigation.

The CBI, which started its investigation in 2020, is scheduled to file the chargesheet in the case on May 21, the official said.

Four people, including Gurupada Majhi, known to be Lala's accomplice, were earlier arrested in connection with the alleged scam.

Though the three others got bail, Gurupada is lodged in Tihar Jail.