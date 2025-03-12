Bengal committed to provide quality power across state: Minister

Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas told the Assembly on Wednesday that the government was committed to providing 24x7 access to quality power across the state.

He tabled a proposal to spend over Rs 4,116 crore in the power sector.

Biswas said that in 2020, the government had introduced the 'Hasir Alo' scheme, providing free electricity to lifeline domestic consumers with up to 0.3 kW connections and a monthly consumption of 25 units (or 75 units per quarter).

The minister said the scheme benefits around 40 lakh consumers annually, costing the government around Rs 200 crore annually.

To meet the needs of the large consumer base of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL), estimated at 2.4 crore, and considering projected industrial growth and population increase, the government has awarded JSW Energy Ltd a project to develop a 2x800 MW greenfield super-critical thermal plant in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur, at an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The minister also requested the Assembly to approve the power sector budget proposal of Rs 4,116.70 crore for 2025.

The House passed the proposal by voice vote and adjourned for the day. PTI SUS MNB