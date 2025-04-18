Bengal: Cong delegation to visit riot-hit Shamsherganj on Saturday

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) A delegation of the Congress, led by its West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar, will visit riot-affected Shamsherganj in Murshidabad district on Saturday and review the situation there, a party functionary said.

During the visit to Shamsherganj around 2 PM, Sarkar will be accompanied by Malda Dakshin MP Isha Khan Choudhury, AICC observer Amba Prasad and other party leaders, he said.

"We will go to the riot-hit areas of Shamsherganj and those around it tomorrow. We also have plans to visit other areas where there was violence," the Congress party official told PTI.

Three people were killed during the violent clashes that erupted in the Muslim-majority areas of Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur in Murshidabad district.

Many people fled their homes and took shelter in camps set up in the neighbouring Malda district.

The violence occurred amid widespread protests against the central government's recent amendments to the Waqf Act. PTI SCH BDC