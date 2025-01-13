Bengal Cong demands health minister's resignation over woman's death due to 'expired' IV fluid

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The West Bengal Congress on Monday blamed the state government for the death of a woman and the critical condition of three others following childbirth, allegedly due to the administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid, and demanded the resignation of Mamata Banerjee as health minister and suspension of senior health officials.

Led by state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, party workers staged a protest rally from Karunamoyee More to Swasthya Bhavan in Sector V. Police, however, stopped them before they could reach the health department headquarters.

"We want Banerjee's resignation as health minister and the removal of the health secretary, director of health services and other officials concerned. People of the state cannot suffer because of the negligence of the health department," Sarkar said.

A woman died and four others fell critically ill after childbirth at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to order an investigation. The state government has formed a 13-member panel to probe the matter. Three of the four women were brought to Kolkata on Sunday night and admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital for further treatment.

Congress sources said Sarkar may visit SSKM Hospital to oversee the condition of the three women patients admitted there. PTI SCH MNB