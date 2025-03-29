Bengal: Cong MP calls for paramilitary force deployment in clash-hit Mothabari in Malda

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) Senior Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury on Saturday called for immediate deployment of paramilitary forces along with police for patrolling in the clash-hit Mothabari and adjoining areas in West Bengal's Malda district.

At least 50 people have so far been arrested in connection with Thursday's clashes between two communities in Mothabari where the situation was returning to normal, a senior police official said.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Malda, Choudhury said, "I request the immediate deployment of police and paramilitary forces for patrolling, including foot patrols and route marches, along certain routes to maintain peace and harmony." Choudhury, who represents the Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency, suggested that the routes of patrolling and march by security forces be along the stretch of Englishbazar Badhapukur to Mothabari and Sustani to Madhughat.

He urged the police authorities to take "swift and necessary action at the earliest to restore peace and order".

Senior officials of the administration and the police held a meeting to restore peace in the area, he said.

As of now, personnel of the state armed police and RAF are patrolling along sensitive pockets since March 27, when trouble broke out.

Trouble began on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship in Mothabari on Wednesday evening, according to locals.

The violence led to arson, vandalism and physical attacks on people.

A police official said that in addition to four companies of state armed police (SAP) and a large number of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, another company of SAP has been deployed in the affected area.

Internet services have been suspended in Mothabari and adjoining places as a precautionary measure since Friday, officials said.

Prohibitory orders have, however, not been imposed in the area owing to upcoming Ram Navami and Eid festivities, West Bengal minister and local MLA Sabina Yeasmin had said on Friday.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday directed the district magistrate and the SP of Malda to file an action taken report over the violence by April 3. PTI SUS BDC