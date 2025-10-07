Bengal Cong president Subhankar Sarkar visits North Bengal landslide-hit areas

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Subhankar Sarkar led a delegation of party leaders to landslide-hit areas of North Bengal on Tuesday morning to assess the situation on the ground.

Sarkar is also scheduled to visit the disaster-affected families in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

Accompanied by senior Congress leaders Partha Bhowmik and Ashutosh Chatterjee, the Bengal Congress president stopped at various locations en route to Mirik to evaluate the situation, party sources said.

"He also spoke to the locals and assured them of all assistance during this period of crisis," the party official told PTI.

Torrential rains triggered landslides and floods that left 30 people dead and several missing across north Bengal.

Incidentally, the Bengal Congress on Monday constituted a dedicated committee to coordinate disaster response efforts in North Bengal and extend assistance to those affected, the official said.

Sarkar is expected to submit a report to the higher party leadership after the visit. PTI SCH RG