Bengal Congress activists hold protests outside Raj Bhavan over SIR

Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) Congress workers in West Bengal on Tuesday held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan here over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and accused the BJP of trying to "manipulate" polls through such an exercise.

Led by Congress state unit president Subhankar Sarkar, party activities took out a procession and were stopped outside the governor's house, leading to commotion, police said.

The police shoved the demonstrators, including Sarkar, into vans and took them away.

The protesters claimed that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had unveiled the truth about how the BJP allegedly "manipulated the electoral process to secure victory" in the previous elections. PTI BSM BDC