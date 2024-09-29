Bengal Congress chief faces 'go back' slogans by protesting doctors at state-run hospital

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Congress' West Bengal unit chief Subhankar Sarkar and several other party leaders were greeted with 'go back' slogans by agitating junior doctors at a state-run hospital on Sunday when they reached the health facility.

The agitating doctors at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital on the northern outskirts of Kolkata have been continuing 'cease work' to protest against the alleged assault of medics and nurses at the health facility following the death of a patient during treatment.

They asserted that their demonstration to secure safety and security at the workplace was "apolitical and no politicians would be allowed to join their platform".

"This is a mass movement of citizens for better healthcare infrastructure and more security for doctors, nurses and other health personnel at workplaces. This is the platform of junior doctors. You please leave the place and we request you with folded hands," one of the protesting junior doctors told Sarkar, the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sarkar left the spot and told reporters, "We came here as ordinary citizens, not as political personalities. We are leaving the site, honouring the sentiment and wishes of junior doctors, who are like our children." He claimed that the "doctors did not ask him to go back".

"They don't want any political colour in their movement. We did not carry our party flag today," the Congress leader said.

Sarkar described the September 27 incident at Sagar Dutta hospital as another instance of "collapse of security for healthcare personnel at health facilities, which earlier came to the fore during the R G Kar agitation".

He said, "We call upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hand over the health department to someone else as she is apparently saddled with other responsibilities and cannot do justice to her role as the state health minister." PTI SUS BDC