Bengal Congress rolls out statewide drive to appoint spokespersons

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) In its bid to boost the party's prospects in next year's assembly elections in West Bengal, the state unit of the Congress has launched a drive to fill up posts for spokespersons. The Paschim Banga Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) initiated the ‘Mukhapatra Sandhan’ campaign earlier this month, as part of the selection process, a party leader said on Saturday.

“The drive will be conducted across 33 districts of Bengal,” he said.

The final selection will take place on September 22 in the presence of senior party leader and chairman of AICC media and publicity department, Pawan Khera.

"We need knowledgeable speakers with robust communication skills. So far, nearly 1,000 youths from the 33 districts have participated in the drive," the party leader told PTI.

"The video and audio files of the participants have been forwarded to the media department of the party before they were screened by a committee," he said.

Senior Congress leaders like Pradip Bhattacharjee and Deepa Dasmunshi have also urged the youth to join the drive, in messages circulated by the Bengal Congress.

“State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar's audio and video messages in this regard have also been posted on our social networking pages," he added. PTI SCH RBT