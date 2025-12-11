Kolkata: The West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar on Thursday announced a "public 'recitation" of the Constitution would be held in the city's Dharmatala area on December 20.

The initiative, 'Sahasra Kontey Sangbidhan Path' (Constitution Reading in Thousand Voices), is aimed at increasing public awareness of citizens' constitutional rights, he said.

"On December 20, at around 1 pm, 100 people will read the Constitution on Rani Rashmoni Road. Representatives from all communities, religions, castes, and creeds will be present at the programme," Sarkar said while addressing a press conference here.

"The Constitution gives every citizen their elementary rights," he added.

Sarkar further maintained that the "public recitation" is a symbolic assertion of democratic values amid what it describes as growing concerns over constitutional safeguards.