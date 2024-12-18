Bengal Congress workers stage protest near Raj Bhavan over RG Kar issue, corruption, unemployment

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) Hundreds of Congress workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration near the Raj Bhavan here demanding justice for the RG Kar victim and protesting "rising unemployment" among youth and "prevalent corruption".

The demonstrators, who assembled before nearby Paradise Cinema Hall, marched for 600 metres towards Raj Bhavan before being prevented by the police from going ahead.

As they proceeded to the area where prohibitory orders were in force, policemen bundled them into waiting prison vans.

The protesters, led by West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar, were taken to Kolkata police headquarters at Lalbazar before being released on PR bond.

"We are here to demand a fair and expeditious probe into the RG Kar rape-murder incident and the arrest of all those involved. We also call for immediate filling up of vacant posts in state and central government departments and demand those involved in the school jobs scam be not treated leniently as they had deprived lakhs of deserving job aspirants," Sarkar said before being taken to Lalbazar.

They also protested the alleged nexus between the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and business tycoon Gautam Adani "for exploiting the poor and taxpayers". PTI SUS ACD