Bengal: Construction worker electrocuted after coming in contact with overhead wire

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) A construction worker was electrocuted while working on the rooftop of a house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday morning after coming in contact with a live wire, police said.
The incident happened at Golabari in the Shasan police station area, they said.
According to locals, the high-voltage power line runs dangerously close to the rooftop of the house where construction work was underway.
"The mason went up to the roof for work and accidentally came in contact with the high-tension wire. He died on the spot," a police officer said.
Following the incident, tension gripped the area, with locals staging a demonstration.
They alleged that illegal construction was being carried out in the area and that repeated complaints to the administration had gone unheeded.
"This death could have been avoided. Illegal buildings are coming up here despite our complaints, and the administration did nothing," a local said.
Police said they have sent the body for the post-mortem examination.
"Necessary legal steps have been initiated, and we are looking into the circumstances that led to the incident," the officer said, adding that the situation was later brought under control. PTI SCH SOM