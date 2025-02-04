Bengal court awards death sentence to man for killing wife, daughter

Jalpaiguri (WB), Feb 4 (PTI) A court in West Bengal on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and 18-month-old daughter at Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district.

Jalpaiguri sessions court found Lal Singh Oraon guilty of hacking to death his wife Sakhi Oraon and daughter at their home at Looksan tea garden on March 27, 2023.

He was awarded the capital punishment by additional district and sessions judge Biplab Roy at Jalpaiguri court for the double murder.

Lal Singh was arrested on the basis of a police complaint by his mother-in-law that he had hacked to death his wife and 18-month-old daughter with an axe.

After the brutal killing of his wife and daughter, the accused tried to commit suicide and caused self-inflicted injuries with a knife on his abdomen, Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat said.

Lal Singh was arrested and following medical treatment, he was produced before the court.

Public prosecutor Prasenjit Deb said that 13 witnesses were examined during trial in the double murder case.

The court declared Lal Singh guilty of the crime last week and awarded the sentence on Tuesday, he added. PTI CORR AMR BDC