Bengal court sentences man to life term for murdering wife

Ranaghat (WB), Aug 14 (PTI) A fast track court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after pronouncing him guilty of murdering his wife in Nadia district's Dhantala.

The additional district judge, fast track court, Ranaghat, found Nirmal Dutta guilty of inflicting cruelty upon his wife under Section 85 and murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the prosecution, Dutta attacked his wife Sucharita Dutta with a sharp weapon and killed her on September 1, 2024.

It was also stated that when the victim’s father and brother tried to rescue her, the convict assaulted them before fleeing the spot. PTI COR AMR RBT