Bengal CPI(M) leader calls for de-escalation of military conflict between India, Pakistan

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) The CPI(M) in West Bengal on Friday called for the de-escalation of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, asserting that war leads to the loss of innocent lives.

Speaking on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary here, Salim said, "In the present environment marked by terrorism, jingoism and warmongering, war is not a game." "We are against any war since it leads to the loss of lives of innocent civilians," he added.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on Wednesday.

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets in northern and western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

But India retaliated with speed and precision to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military installations.

"We have paid the price of conflict and have to learn to live in peace," the CPI(M) leader said.

"Neither India nor Pakistan have the economic might to continue a war for a long time," he added.

The CPI(M) leader said the battle should be against joblessness and inflation.