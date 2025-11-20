Bengal customs officer dies while trekking in Sikkim

Gangtok: A 38-year-old customs officer from West Bengal, who was part of a trekking group, died on the intervening night of November 18 and 19 along the renowned Goechala route in West Sikkim, officials said on Thursday.

Gyalshing district SP Tshering Sherpa said Suman Debnath, superintendent, CGST and Customs, West Bengal, complained of severe headache, nausea, fatigue and breathlessness while ascending.

The SP said that despite efforts by fellow trekkers to help, Debnath's condition deteriorated rapidly.

"He lost consciousness and died at Phedang, nearly 25 km from Yuksom at an altitude of around 12,000 feet," the SP said.

Sherpa said after receiving information, action was initiated, and rescue personnel and porters were immediately mobilised.

A team was dispatched to retrieve the body, and due to the difficult terrain and altitude, the descent took nearly a full day on Wednesday, he added.

Debnath's mortal remains were brought to Yuksom and sent to Gyalshing District Hospital on Wednesday night, where post-mortem examination was conducted, he said.

The body has since been handed over to his family for transportation to Debnath's home state.