Bengal: Decomposed bodies of four of family found in flat

Barasat/Kolkata (WB), Nov 19 (PTI) Decomposed bodies of four members of a family were found in their flat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Brindaban Karmakar, a cloth merchant, his wife Debasree Karmakar, who was in her forties, their 17-year-old daughter Debaleena and eight-year-old son Utsaha, a police officer said.

The bodies were found in the closed apartment on M S Mukherjee Road in Khardah area under Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Police suspects that the man murdered his family members by poisoning them and then died by suicide.

The man's body was found hanging from the ceiling, while three other bodies were found in different places in the flat, he said.

A suicide note was also found, in which the man claimed that his wife had an extra-marital affair and he could not bear it, hence he took the extreme step, the officer said.

Locals informed the police after they found foul smell emanating from the apartment. The door had to be broken open as it was bolted from inside, he said.

A forensic team visited the spot, and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI SCH COR ACD