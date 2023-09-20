Bengal delegation meets Catalonia president in Barcelona

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) A delegation comprising senior officials of the West Bengal government on Wednesday called on Catalonia President H Pere Aragonès i Garcia in Spain's Barcelona.

The West Bengal delegation was led by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and comprised chief advisor to the CMO, Alapan Bandopadhyay, and Principal Secretary of Industries Department, Vandana Yadav.

They conveyed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's greetings to the Catalonia president and he reciprocated the same, an official statement said here.

Catalonia is an autonomous region of Spain.

Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh Pattanaik, also accompanied the West Bengal delegation.

The two sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation, including automobile manufacturing including electric vehicles, meditech, IT and tourism.

Garcia conveyed his warm wishes to the people of West Bengal.

The West Bengal delegation invited their counterparts from Catalonia to the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) to be held in November this year.

The delegation is accompanying Banerjee, who is on a 12-day tour of Spain and the United Arab Emirates since September 11 to attract foreign investment to West Bengal. PTI SUS ACD