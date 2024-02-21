Bengal DGP visits Sandeshkhali; holds meetings with police officers

Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday afternoon to assess the situation in the area, which has been marked by protests following allegations of sexual abuse of women by TMC leaders.

In his first visit to the area since the protests began, Kumar, accompanied by senior police officers including ADG South Bengal Supratim Sarkar, went to Sandeshkhali police station and held meetings there, a police source said.

"First, let me visit the area and then I will speak to you guys," Kumar told reporters.

Amid ongoing tensions in Sandeshkhali, police maintained a strong presence as normalcy struggled to return to the area.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.