Bengal: Disabled children of state-aided college staff now eligible for lifetime family pension

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) The West Bengal government decided to expand the scope of the family pension for employees of state-aided colleges, making children with disabilities eligible for lifetime benefits, an official said on Monday.

In a notification, the Higher Education Department stated that sons and daughters who are specially-abled and not financially independent even after the age of 25 will be entitled to their parents' pension.

"Earlier, a spouse would receive a family pension if the employee died. Last year, the government extended family pension to include unmarried, widowed, or divorced daughters up to the age of 25. Now, the state has further broadened the scope," an official said.

College employees hailed the decision as "landmark".

The pension amount depends on salary and length of service. To qualify for a pension, employees must have served for at least 10 years, officials said. PTI SCH SOM