Bengal doctors' stir: IMA writes to Mamata, says security a prerequisite

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the issues of junior doctors who are on a hunger strike in Kolkata, saying a safe working environment is not a luxury but a prerequisite.

In a letter to Banerjee, the IMA said it has been almost a week since the young doctors started the hunger strike and they deserve her "immediate attention".

The junior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have been protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a colleague on August 9. Their indefinite hunger strike entered the fifth day on Thursday.

The IMA said it supports the "just demands" of the protesting doctors.

"They deserve your immediate attention," the IMA said in its letter to Banerjee, adding that the West Bengal government is fully capable of fulfilling all demands of the protesters.

"Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation (of) doctors as an elder and the head of the government," the IMA said.

"The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts (that) you will be able to save their lives," it added.

The junior doctors went on "cease work" following the alleged rape and murder of their colleague on August 9. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.

However, they began the indefinite fast at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala in the heart of Kolkata on Saturday evening, claiming that the government did not fulfil their demands.

Some of the demands of the protesters are justice for their colleague, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms and washrooms at their workplaces.