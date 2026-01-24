Bengal: Doda accident victim Samiran Singh cremated with full military honours

Jhargram, Jan 24 (PTI) The mortal remains of Samiran Singh, one of the 10 Army personnel who lost their lives in the Doda accident, was brought to his native place Sankrail in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Saturday and accorded a tearful farewell with full military honours.

As the flower-decked coffin reached Kuchladari village in a special Army vehicle, thousands of people gathered to pay their tributes.

Accompanying the coffin were his fellow soldiers from the Bravo Company of the 169 Battalion of the Indian Army.

Singh was among the 10 Army personnel who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, where their vehicle plunged into a gorge while returning to camp.

As the coffin was placed in front of his residence, family members and local residents paid their last respects.

Gopiballavpur MLA Khagendranath Mahato and zilla parishad karmadhyaksha Kamal Kumar Raut were present at the spot.

As tributes continued, the air resonated with slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Samiran Singh Amar Rahe.' The coffin was then taken towards the cremation ground, followed by thousands of mourners with tear-filled eyes, chanting slogans in his honour.

At the crematorium, Singh was accorded a final farewell with a ceremonial gun salute and full military honours.