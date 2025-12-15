Bengal: Draft voter lists reach BLOs 24 hours before online release

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Ahead of the official publication of the West Bengal draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, booth-level officers (BLOs) across the state received access to the list, an official said.

Through a dedicated application, BLOs were able to view the draft rolls booth-wise to facilitate preliminary verification, the official said on Monday.

"The draft list will go live on Tuesday noon for public access both online and offline. The BLOs have already received the draft list," the official told PTI.

Explaining how voters can verify their details, the official said people can check their names at the block development office, contact their respective BLOs, or access the information online.

"Voters can also verify their details through ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/SIR, voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET mobile application," he said.

The draft rolls include all entries, including those submitted through enumeration forms, as well as names of deceased persons, missing voters and duplicate entries, the official added.

He said if any discrepancies are found, hearings will be conducted by Election Commission officials as part of the verification process. PTI SCH MNB