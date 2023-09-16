Bengal: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 60 lakh, cash from duo

Siliguri (WB), Sep 16 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two people and seized gold worth Rs 60 lakh from their possession in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials nabbed the duo from Panikauri toll plaza and seized 51 gold biscuits worth Rs 60 lakh, besides USD 2,500 (around Rs 2.09 lakh) from their possession on Friday evening.

The accused, identified as Rocky Burman and Kanchan Bhattacharya, both residents of Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, were smuggling the gold from Bhutan to hand it over to someone in Siliguri, a DRI official said. PTI COR ACD