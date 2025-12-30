Bengal: EC official directs DEOs to submit proposals on setting up polling stations at high-rises

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Tuesday asked the DEOs of several districts of West Bengal to submit proposals on setting up polling stations at high rises and gated housing complexes with over 300 residents.

Bharti, who was on a day-long trip to the state, where assembly polls will be held early next year, also listened to the poll officials and took stock of the proceedings of the ongoing SIR hearings, an official said.

"He has asked the district magistrates (DMs), who are the DEOs, of several districts to immediately submit proposals on setting up polling stations at high-rises and gated housing complexes with over 300 residents," the official told PTI.

Bharti held the meeting with DEOs of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts of West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Bharti visited a hearing centre in Baguiati area of Kolkata and supervised the proceedings there. PTI SCH ACD