Bengal: EC removes Paschim Medinipur SP

Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday removed Paschim Medinipur SP Dhritiman Sarkar from his post.

The poll panel also asked the authorities concerned to transfer the SP to a "non-election related post with immediate effect", an official said.

“Sarkar has been removed from the post of SP of Paschim Medinipur district. He will not be on any election-related duty,” he said.

The commission also named Aashish Maurya as the new SP of Purulia district.

Abhijit Bandyopadhyay was removed from the position on Sunday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Purulia.

The commission also named Azharuddin Khan as the SDPO of Contai in Purba Medinipur district as Dibakar Das was removed from the post a day before. PTI SCH BDC