Bengal: EC starts issuing notices to additional 20 lakh 'unmapped' voters for SIR hearings

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) The Election Commission has begun the process of issuing hearing notices to an additional 20 lakh “unmapped” voters, as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The process for the same for 10 lakh “unmapped” voters had started on Monday.

"In the first phase, hearings will be conducted for around 32 lakh unmapped voters, most of whom are expected to receive notices soon," he said.

The hearings are meant for voters who have been unable to establish the presence of their own names or those of their family members in the 2002 electoral rolls, the official said.

"The hearings will be conducted at the offices of the district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate, as well as at various government departments, schools and colleges," he said.

Around 4,500 micro-observers have been engaged for the hearings.

"Their training will be held in two sessions on Wednesday at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata," he said.