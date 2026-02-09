Bengal: ED summons Budbud police station chief in coal smuggling case

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned the officer-in-charge of Budbud police station in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district for questioning in connection with a coal smuggling case, official sources said.

OC Manoranjan Mondal was summoned days after the central agency conducted searches at his residence, during which several documents were seized.

The police station comes under the jurisdiction of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

"The questioning is linked to the ongoing probe into the coal smuggling racket," an officer said.

The central probe agency has also summoned Chinmoy Mondal, said to be a close associate of coal smuggling accused Lala, in the same case.

Investigators believe Chinmoy was "one of the key operatives" in the alleged racket, he said.

The development comes ahead of the state polls, with the agency stepping up its action in several high-profile cases.

Earlier, the ED had carried out searches at the residence of IPAC founder Pratik Jain and at the organisation's office in an old coal smuggling case, triggering political controversy.

The matter was later taken up by the high court and subsequently by the Supreme Court.

Following those developments, ED Director Rahul Navin held high-level meetings with officials in Kolkata to review investigations into coal, sand and other major cases, sources said.

As part of the intensified probe, ED has questioned several businessmen in recent days and conducted searches on February 3 at multiple locations, including Raniganj and Jamuria in the Asansol area.

During one such search, nearly Rs 1.5 crore in cash was recovered from a businessman's warehouse in Jamuria.

Sources alleged that large sums were paid as "protection money" in the coal smuggling case and that the transactions had alleged links to the Budbud police station OC.

"Investigators are examining the alleged flow of funds and the role of various individuals," he said. PTI SCH MNB