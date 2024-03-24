Bengal edu minister accuses Guv of creating crisis in functioning of state varsities

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has accused Governor C V Ananda Bose of creating an unprecedented crisis in the functioning of state universities which have remained without permanent vice chancellors for the past 9-10 months.

Basu said such a situation had never been witnessed since Independence.

"Like the governor-general of British-ruled India, the Bengal governor is now trying to run a parallel system in our state universities, ignoring the government. He had appointed interim VCs as desired by him and is yet to replace them despite the expiry of their term," the minister alleged.

The governor is the chancellor of state universities.

"He had been given a list of interim VCs by us recently for the sake of ending the stalemate in the functioning of universities. But he is yet to act on it," the minister told reporters on Saturday evening.

Basu, who is also the president of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), said the higher education department did not want to go into a confrontation with the governor on the issue of appointment of VCs as "any such situation will be detrimental for the interest of students and will hamper academic activities further".

There was no reaction from Raj Bhavan about Basu's allegation.

The minister also referred to the bill passed by the assembly last year for appointing the chief minister as the chancellor of state universities and claimed that "this remains within the framework of the Constitution in a federal structure".

"The governor has not given assent to the bill. We are upset with his conduct," he said.

Basu said the state is waiting for the Supreme Court order to end the impasse over the appointment of permanent VCs in 31 state universities.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC should not speak about the federal structure "as the ruling party in the state is found to be constantly flouting the Constitution and killing democracy". PTI SUS BDC