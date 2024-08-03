Bengal education minister backs TMC students' wing after 9-hr gherao of CU interim VC

Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) Hours after Trinamool Congress students' wing TMCP gheraoed interim Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University Shanta Dutta, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Saturday said she should not have entered the campus, apparently siding with the agitating students.

The students had gheraoed Dutta for over nine hours alleging that she chaired a meeting of the Syndicate, the varsity's highest decision-making body, even though her term has ended.

Dutta countered that she was appointed by Governor CV Ananda Bose, the Chancellor of the university.

Basu, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at another educational institution, also wondered how Dutta was still using a vehicle fitted with a blue beacon "when she is no longer the VC officially.

Without naming Dutta, the minister said, "The interim VCs appointed by the governor earlier, are not authorised to continue in their posts in the wake of the Hon'ble Supreme Court order which directed a search committee be formed to appoint the VCs, and the process has started.

"Such people, who are acting in violation of SC order and intruding on campus, should not be allowed," he said.

The TMCP gheraoed on Friday night claiming that Dutta chaired a meeting of the varsity's highest decision-making body, the syndicate, even as her term has ended.

The gherao began at 3 pm on Friday and continued till midnight, TMCP spokesperson Abhirup Chakraborty said.

The TMCP said Dutta's term ended after six months, and she was holding onto the post unauthorisedly, discharging administrative responsibilities.

"I have not been removed by the chancellor who had appointed me earlier, and a VC's retirement age is 70 years," she told reporters.

After she was appointed the interim VC, the Higher Education department had earlier stated that it was not consulted by the governor and objected when she had taken part in Syndicate meetings on earlier occasions. PTI SUS SBN SBN