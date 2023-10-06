Bengal education minister requests Guv to sit for talks with state govt to resolve VC appointment issue

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has appealed to Governor CV Ananda Bose to sit with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and resolve all academic issues including appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities.

Advertisment

Stating that the ball is now in the court of law, Basu told reporters here on Friday that the recent observations of the Supreme Court with regard to the issue of appointment of interim vice-chancellors and the formation of search committees have vindicated the state government's position that the governor cannot act unilaterally.

Requesting the governor to sign the pending bills passed by the assembly, he said, "The stalemate in the education sector has been created because Bose ignored the bills cleared by the lawmakers." Basu said the governor's actions were the reasons why the state wanted the chief minister as the ex-officio chancellor of state universities.

The minister said, "We appeal to the governor to sit for talks with the government and amicably resolve all academic issues including appointment of full-time VCs and clear the pending bills." PTI SUS MNB