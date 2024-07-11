Bengal: Elderly man's death triggers political row in Bankura

Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) The death of an elderly man in Bankura district on Tuesday has sparked a political controversy, with the saffron party alleging that he was killed by TMC members.

Contradicting the claim, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP was unnecessarily politicising the death, which she attributed to a family dispute.

According to a police officer, 70-year-old Bankubehari Mahato was injured during a scuffle with neighbours over the chopping of a tree on Tuesday and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Mahato's death led to protests in the area, with BJP activists staging demonstrations outside Khatra police station, alleging that the he was the local BJP booth president and was murdered by TMC supporters.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Subhas Sarkar visited Bankura Sammilani Medical College on Wednesday, where Mahato's body was kept in the morgue, and claimed that the incident was another instance of post-election violence orchestrated by the TMC following the Lok Sabha poll results.

In response to BJP's allegations, Banerjee said, "The BJP is spreading false information about the incident in Bankura. From what I've investigated, it appears to be a case of a family dispute over land. Police have taken appropriate action." Supporting Banerjee's remark, the Bankura Police posted on X, "Efforts are being made to spread misinformation about an incident at Khatra Police Station, Bankura. An FIR has been registered at Khatra PS, and three individuals from the same village have already been arrested in connection with the incident." The post further clarified, "The investigation conducted so far indicates there was a land dispute between the accused individuals and the deceased. On the day of the incident, a scuffle broke out over the cutting of a tree on that land, resulting in the injury to the deceased."