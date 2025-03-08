Bengal: Elephant sanctuary comes up in Bankura district, 2 such habitats soon

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) The West Bengal government has set up an elephant sanctuary in the forested stretch of Bankura district accommodating 68 jumbos, marking the first such model in the country's eastern region.

Chief Conservator of Forest of Central Circle S Kulandaivel told PTI on Saturday that the department has undertaken an extensive plantation drive in the stretch, despite having a green cover, and replenished water resources to create an ideal habitat for the elephants to ensure that they stay away from human contact.

"The Barjora Model is a microhabitat. Two more are coming up soon in Brindabanpur and Sonamukhi areas of the district," he said.

The Barjora forest stretch spread across 35 sqkm is separated by fencing on the fringe areas along three sides, while the Damodar River is on the other side.

In January 2023, two persons died in elephant attacks in the Barjora forest, while in January 2024, an elderly person was killed in the same area, another forest department official said.

However, with the setting up of the microhabitat a few months ago, the figure related to elephant attacks has come down to zero in the Barjora area.

Earlier, this area used to regularly witness wild elephant herds straying into human habitations in search of fodder from the adjacent Dalma and other forests, Kulandaivel added.

Several people died in pachyderm attacks in the entire Bankura Forest Division till mid-2024, the official said. PTI SUS SBN SBN