Bengal: Father, daughter among three killed in bus-scooter collision in Kalna

Kalna (WB), Aug 21 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a father-daughter duo, were killed when their scooter collided with a bus in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Faraz Mallick (54), his daughter Nurjahan Khatun (20) and niece Farhana Khatun (18).

Police said Mallick, a resident of Nadanghat, was going to Kalna Hospital along the Kalna-Nabadwip Road with his daughter and niece when the two-wheeler was hit by a bus at Bora Swarajpur in Dhatrigram.

Locals rushed the trio to Kalna Hospital where Mallick and his daughter were declared dead on arrival. Farhana, a college student, succumbed soon after, they said.

Police have seized the bus and started an investigation.

Kalna Traffic OC Atanu Bose said none of the victims was wearing helmets.

"They suffered severe head injuries. Had they been wearing helmets, they might have survived," he added.

The accident sparked protests from locals against reckless driving on the busy road.