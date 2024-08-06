Bengal film industry concerned over Bangladesh violence, prays for peace

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) Members of the Bengali film industry on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the volatile situation in Bangladesh, mourning the loss of lives and advocating for peace.

Tollywood actor Jeet, who has featured in several Bangladeshi productions, expressed his distress on X, describing the unfolding scenes as "shattering to say the least." He offered his prayers for the people of Bangladesh and expressed hope that they can emerge from this challenging period.

"My prayers for the people of Bangladesh, so that they come out from the present phase...The incidents coming to our knowledge are heart rending. We don't want to be witness to such scenes any more," Jeet said, emphasising the need to save lives and protect them at all costs.

Another Bengali superstar Dev, whose friend and Bangladeshi producer Salim Khan and his actor son Shanto were beaten to death in Chandpur on Monday, said, "I had been to Bangladesh several times and floored by the hospitality of the people there." Salim Khan had co-produced Dev starrer unreleased film 'Commando.' "The news of deaths and violence are upsetting. I hope this phase will end and Bangladesh will be back on tracks soon," he told reporters in Delhi.

Actor Kaushani Mukhopadhyay, who starred opposite Shanto in the Bangladeshi film Piya Re, was deeply affected by his death. "I can’t believe he is no more. Shanto was very respectful and had ambitions to make a significant impact in the industry," she recalled.

Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni, who had recently worked with a Tollywood director, called for peace in a Facebook post. "We want peace, not looting, attacks on police stations, or revenge," she wrote. Pori Moni urged for restraint and responsibility, hoping to prevent further bloodshed in her homeland. PTI SUS MNB