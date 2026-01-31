Bengal fire: 27 body parts of victims found so far

Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) At least 27 body parts of victims of the January 26 fire in Nazirabad area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas have been found so far, police said on Saturday.

Rescue teams continued operations, clearing the debris, a senior officer of Baruipur Police District said.

At least 27 body parts have been recovered so far, he said.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

A massive fire gutted two warehouses in Nazirabad area on January 26.

Bones, skulls and some body parts charred beyond recognition have been recovered from the site and sent for forensic analysis.

"The samples from the next of kin of the missing persons have also been sent to the laboratories for DNA matching. We are waiting for the reports," the officer added. PTI COR SUS ACD