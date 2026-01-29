Bengal fire: BJP's Suvendu visits nearby area, accuses state govt of lapses

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the fire-hit Nazirabad area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNS are in force, but stopped short of entering the actual site, saying he would comply with the law.

Section 163, which prohibits the assembly of more than five persons, has been imposed in the area following the devastating fire that broke out in warehouses on January 26 and left at least 21 people dead.

"I follow the law. I will observe the situation from 100 metres away," the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly told reporters after the police prevented him from proceeding further.

"This incident happened due to laxity on the part of the state government. Fire services were late in reaching the spot. Even after this incident, the TMC government is trying to hide the truth," he claimed.

The BJP leader wondered when ministers and TMC leaders were allowed at the spot, why is the state government so "active to stop the opposition leader" from visiting the site.

He announced an agitation at Narendrapur, a few kilometres from Nazirabad, on Friday.

Despite the restrictions, the BJP leader travelled to Anandapur along with several party MLAs and workers. The ruling Trinamool Congress later accused the opposition of attempting to politicise the tragedy.

The police said search and recovery operations were continuing in the congested locality, with several structures having been gutted or partially collapsed in the blaze.

The death toll in the fire has risen to 21 after 13 more bodies were recovered from the burnt buildings, while 28 people are still missing, raising fears that the number of fatalities could increase, officials said.

Fire department and forensic teams are investigating the cause of the incident. PTI PNT NN